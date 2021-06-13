Live events coming up in Lima

(LIMA, OH) Live events are coming to Lima.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lima:

Daniel O'Donnell Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 7 Town Square, Lima, OH

Presented byHoneywell Foundation. Daniel O'Donnell is an Irish singer and songwriter known across the world for his mix of country and Irish folk music. He has sold more than ten million records...

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 730 W Market St, Lima, OH

Exciting opportunity in Lima, OH for Kindred Healthcare as a National Hiring Event - Join Us! Ope...

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 7 Town Square, Lima, OH

This new adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol fills the stage with first-class actors, stunning sets, haunting special effects, and puppetry, all while weaving 26 traditional carols...

Black Violin Lima, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 7 Town Square, Lima, OH

TICKETS ON SALE SOON! This show is in partnership with the Lima Community Enrichment Dinner which starts at 5 pm. Black Violin is led by classically trained string players Wil B. (viola) and Kev...

Lauer Farms 1944 (October 15-17, 2021) Lima, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 800 Roush Road, Lima, OH 45801

Welcome to Lauer Farms 1944, the third annual World War II living history event hosted on the grounds of historic Lauer Farms.