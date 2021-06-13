Coming soon: Indio events

(INDIO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Indio calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Indio:

Traditional Yoga I Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Address: 80814 Sun City Blvd, Indio, CA

Need to work on flexibility, balance or strength? Never done Yoga before? No problem! Yoga Level I is a great way to increase range of motion, flexibility and balance, while enhancing the unison...

Chaka Khan Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

Chaka Khan is one of the world’s most gifted and celebrated music icons — a singer, songwriter, actor, author, philanthropist, entrepreneur and activist who has influenced generations of artists...

Chicago Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

See Chicago the band at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio on Saturday, September 11, 2021. This is a rescheduled show from 2020. Time : 8:00 p.m. Chicago Live in Concert CLICK HERE for...

Gladys Knight Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 84-245 Indio Springs Pkwy, Indio, CA

The Gladys Knight concert is rescheduled for Saturday, October 16, 2021. Your tickets will still be valid on the new show date.ll be valid on the new show date.

Family Camping Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 46923 Calhoun St, Indio, CA

Let's enjoy the outdoors with our families and friends. Bring your tents, sleeping bags and all the camping equipment you have. We will spend Friday night having fun and eating s'mores around the...