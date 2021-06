..food is the entrance ramp for better living. —Dan Buettner Click To Tweet. None of the blue zones centenarians ever tried to live to 100. They don’t count calories, take fancy supplements, or even read labels. They simply eat foods that are local, in season, and readily available. They find ways to celebrate food with family and friends. They live in environments that subconsciously nudge them to into better eating habits. As we have applied the wisdom of the world’s Blue Zones diet to transform cities in the United States, we can do the same in our individual lives.