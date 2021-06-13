Events on the Decatur calendar

(DECATUR, IL) Live events are lining up on the Decatur calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Decatur:

BritBeat Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur, IL 62521

Join us for a night of Beatles music from BritBeat, presented in partnership with Point Dume Productions.

$5 Friday - Captain Geech & The Shrimp Shack Shooters Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur, IL 62521

$5 is all it takes to join us for a night of pop and rock hits that you will love from one Central Illinois' most popular bands.

The Little Mermen Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur, IL 62521

It's a show the entire family can enjoy as The Little Mermen perform all your favorites from Disney movies and beyond!

Dino Encounters Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur, IL 62521

Go back in time and learn about creatures that ruled the Earth over 65 Millions Years ago.

Diamond Rio with special guest Mo Pitney Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur, IL 62521

It will be a night of country hits with the one-and-only Diamond Rio and special guest Mo Pitney.