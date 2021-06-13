Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Decatur, IL

Events on the Decatur calendar

Posted by 
Decatur Today
Decatur Today
 7 days ago

(DECATUR, IL) Live events are lining up on the Decatur calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Decatur:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBeUR_0aT3sgSa00

BritBeat

Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur, IL 62521

Join us for a night of Beatles music from BritBeat, presented in partnership with Point Dume Productions.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PAKxu_0aT3sgSa00

$5 Friday - Captain Geech & The Shrimp Shack Shooters

Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur, IL 62521

$5 is all it takes to join us for a night of pop and rock hits that you will love from one Central Illinois' most popular bands.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eOxiN_0aT3sgSa00

The Little Mermen

Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:30 PM

Address: 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur, IL 62521

It's a show the entire family can enjoy as The Little Mermen perform all your favorites from Disney movies and beyond!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OAj3O_0aT3sgSa00

Dino Encounters

Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur, IL 62521

Go back in time and learn about creatures that ruled the Earth over 65 Millions Years ago.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SiKjo_0aT3sgSa00

Diamond Rio with special guest Mo Pitney

Decatur, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2686 E. Cantrell St., Decatur, IL 62521

It will be a night of country hits with the one-and-only Diamond Rio and special guest Mo Pitney.

Learn More
Decatur Today

Decatur Today

Decatur, IL
27
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Decatur Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Decatur, IL
Government
City
Decatur, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mo Pitney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Disney Movies#Britbeat#Point Dume Productions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Disney
Related
Decatur, ILPosted by
Decatur Today

Trending lifestyle headlines in Decatur

(DECATUR, IL) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Decatur, ILPosted by
Decatur Today

Top Decatur news stories

(DECATUR, IL) Check out this roundup of hyper-local news in Decatur. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Decatur area, click here.