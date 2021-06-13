Charleston calendar: What's coming up

(CHARLESTON, WV) Charleston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Charleston:

A Full Moon Capricorn Illumination Circle → Charleston, WV

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:15 PM

Address: 501 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV 25301

ONLINE EVENT!! Illuminate your authentic self with Capricorn Full Moon!

Mountain Stage w/ Guest Host Kathy Mattea featuring Todd Snider Charleston, WV

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1900 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston , WV, WV 25301

Info regarding whether this will be a live-streamed event or live with a limited audience will be updated at a later date.

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 1600 Kanawha Blvd E, Charleston, WV

Museums and historic sites are active places of discovery and learning, and these sites aren’t just for interpreting the past, but they can also take on an active role in social and political...

GWHS All Year Class Reunion 2021 Charleston, WV

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 PM

Address: 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston, WV 25301

This is a GWHS Reunion for ALL YEARS 1965 - 2021. DATE: July 24, 2021. Cost: $60 Location: Charleston Coliseum & Conference Center (WV)

Manifest Wealth, Abundance + Prosperity Like Magic Charleston, WV

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 501 Virginia Street East, Charleston, WV 25301

ONLINE EVENT!! Are you ready to align with the energy of money, naturally so you can stop living in a place of scarcity?