Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Smith, AR

Live events Fort Smith — what’s coming up

Posted by 
Fort Smith News Beat
Fort Smith News Beat
 7 days ago

(FORT SMITH, AR) Live events are coming to Fort Smith.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Smith:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192XuZ_0aT3saAE00

Dinner and All That Jazz

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 70 South 7th Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901

Manes and Miracles presents "Dinner and All That Jazz" to benefit people with disabilities.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cnsGI_0aT3saAE00

Father's Day Celebration

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 6304 S 36th St, Fort Smith, AR

Celebrate Father's Day at Old Fort Harley-Davidson with LIVE MUSIC by The Minor Things, a Lego Fat Boy build-off, cold beverages, lunch on us & more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tyt4z_0aT3saAE00

Turkey Wobble 3K-Walk

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Come on out to FSBC on Saturday November 27, 2021 at 11 a.m for our fourth annual "Turkey Wobble 3K" walk. Participants over the age of 21 will drink their first beer/wine then walk to all other...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4MRW_0aT3saAE00

Ashiatsu Barefoot Massage Training Class Basic 18 CE AR & Ncbtmb

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 3500 S 70th St, Fort Smith, AR

Ashiatsu Bar Therapy is a trademarked form of Ashiatsu Bar Therapy. It is based on an ancient ayurvedic practice of Chavutti Thirummal. It combines Swedish, Myofascial, and compression techniques...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GgJL4_0aT3saAE00

Judge Parker's Court: Trial of Julia Bourland

Fort Smith, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 320 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR

The Trial of Julia Bourland for the murder of Maud Allen In 1897 it was the love triangle that shook the city, and the murder that made history. The whole thing played out in public, complete with...

Learn More
Fort Smith News Beat

Fort Smith News Beat

Fort Smith, AR
15
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Smith News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Smith, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
City
Fort Smith, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Ar Celebrate Father#Ar Ashiatsu Bar Therapy#Swedish#Myofascial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Fort Smith, ARSouthwest Times Record

How Fort Smith will fund the $5 million to extend the runway

In order to secure the deal with Singapore to make Fort Smith their base for fighter jet training, the city and state will have to provide $22 million to build the additional 1,300 feet to the airport’s runway. In a letter to Acting Secretary of the Air Force John P....
Fort Smith, ARSouthwest Times Record

Free things to do in Fort Smith this summer with your family

Summer is full swing and many families are looking for affordable ways to keep their kids entertained. From free community events to online art classes, here are opportunities for great summer memories in Fort Smith. Cool off at a splash pad. The Downtown Splash Pad features 10 dancing fountains and...
Fort Smith, ARKHBS

Fort Smith prepares for Juneteenth

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Thursday night, the Levitt Amp Fort Smith Concert Series featured the Rodney Block Collective to kick off Juneteenth celebrations in the city. "It's a wonderful opportunity for us to bring in an artist, a classically trained trumpet player, Rodney Block, from Little Rock. It was by design that we chose Rodney because we felt like jazz was the perfect genre of music for this type of celebration," said Talicia Richardson, executive director of 64.6 Downtown.
Fort Smith, ARPosted by
5NEWS

Landslide reported at Lake Fort Smith

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark — A landslide was reported at Lake Fort Smith on Wednesday (June 16). It occurred about a mile and a half from the dam on the lake. The landslide is reported to be about 150 feet wide. A video submitted by a 5NEWS viewer shows rocks falling...
Fort Smith, ARKHBS

Rally for Equality on Garrison in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic, but this year, the River Valley Equality Center will be gathering to bring awareness to the area's LGBTQ community. The center's director says this year's rally takes on extra significance, not only for those shut-in due to...
Fort Smith, ARSouthwest Times Record

Marriages: 6.20.21

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:. Derick Allison, 39, and Erin Callan, 29, both of Fort Smith. Christopher Barker, 23, of Fort Smith and Jordan Brodie, 21, of Van Buren. Edward Hodgson, 60, and Bobbie Hodgson, 52, both of Roland. Drekevion Feimster, 28, and Destanie Perkins,...
Fort Smith, ARPress Argus-Courier

ACHE renovations set at former Golden Living facility in Fort Smith

Another multi-million-dollar project is set to take place in Fort Smith after the city's Board of Directors waived the building and permit fees for renovations at the former Golden Living corporate facility Tuesday night. The Arkansas Colleges of Health Education purchased the building in September and intends to renovate the...