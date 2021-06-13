Live events Fort Smith — what’s coming up

(FORT SMITH, AR) Live events are coming to Fort Smith.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Smith:

Dinner and All That Jazz Fort Smith, AR

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 70 South 7th Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901

Manes and Miracles presents "Dinner and All That Jazz" to benefit people with disabilities.

Father's Day Celebration Fort Smith, AR

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 6304 S 36th St, Fort Smith, AR

Celebrate Father's Day at Old Fort Harley-Davidson with LIVE MUSIC by The Minor Things, a Lego Fat Boy build-off, cold beverages, lunch on us & more!

Turkey Wobble 3K-Walk Fort Smith, AR

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 PM

Come on out to FSBC on Saturday November 27, 2021 at 11 a.m for our fourth annual "Turkey Wobble 3K" walk. Participants over the age of 21 will drink their first beer/wine then walk to all other...

Ashiatsu Barefoot Massage Training Class Basic 18 CE AR & Ncbtmb Fort Smith, AR

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 3500 S 70th St, Fort Smith, AR

Ashiatsu Bar Therapy is a trademarked form of Ashiatsu Bar Therapy. It is based on an ancient ayurvedic practice of Chavutti Thirummal. It combines Swedish, Myofascial, and compression techniques...

Judge Parker's Court: Trial of Julia Bourland Fort Smith, AR

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 320 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR

The Trial of Julia Bourland for the murder of Maud Allen In 1897 it was the love triangle that shook the city, and the murder that made history. The whole thing played out in public, complete with...