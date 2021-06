Coming soon: Missoula events

(MISSOULA, MT) Live events are lining up on the Missoula calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Missoula:

Blistered Earth with Devilution Missoula, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Address: 1805 Regent Street, Missoula, MT 59801

Metallica tribute at its finest. Blistered Earth with guests, Devilution

Marsh Performance Horses Barrel Series #1 Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1101 South Ave W, Missoula, MT

Marsh Performance Horses 2021 Summer Barrel Racing Series at Missoula Fairgrounds, Missoula, United States on Fri Jun 25 2021 at 05:00 pm to Sat Jun 26 2021 at 12:00 am

Unfiltered Friday Flow: An Event Series for a Well Community Missoula, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 2105 Bow Street, #6631, Missoula, MT 59801

A Friday Night pilot event series between Eadem Arbor, PEACE in Missoula & The Women's Club to foster wellness and growth

Montana Gravel Camp Missoula, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Discover the less-traveled, scenic roads of Big Sky Country. Ready for an epic backcountry gravel adventure? Join us in Montana, where we’ll show you our favorite routes based on 15 years of...

Missoula Chicks n Chaps Behind the Chutes Fundraising Event Missoula, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 1101 South Avenue West, Missoula, MT 59801

Rodeo 101 | Fundraiser | Ladies' Day Out | Appetizers | Bar Service | Guest Speakers | Rodeo|