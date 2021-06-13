Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, NC

Live events coming up in Jacksonville

Posted by 
Jacksonville Voice
Jacksonville Voice
 7 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Jacksonville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jacksonville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jucQZ_0aT3sS3I00

Little Learners

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 50 Court Street, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Little Learners is all about science for preschool age children! We will be doing hands-on, interactive activities that cover all areas of science including chemistry, biology, space and more! Parents are able to stay and learn with their child or you can drop off for the hour.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oV6T4_0aT3sS3I00

Girls Night Out the Show at Hooligan's Music Hall (Jacksonville, NC)

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 2620 Onslow Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Jacksonville! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 7pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dKRhb_0aT3sS3I00

PEERS 4th Annual Masquerade Ball

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 146 Broadhurst Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540

PEERS presents: the 4th annual unmasking childhood trauma masquerade ball. August 13, 2021 at the American legion.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0enDYa_0aT3sS3I00

Summer Camp-Unicorns & Dinosaurs

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 3080D Richlands Hwy, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Summer Camp-Unicorns & Dinosaurs! Kids will be able to choose either a unicorn or dinosaur plate to paint!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gOSIk_0aT3sS3I00

Pet Adoption & Show & Tell!

Jacksonville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

TWO DAY ADOPTION EVENT!!!! Join us June 12th and 13th for our adoption event ! Come out and see all of our available Misfits. You may find your next best friend 🐾❤🐾 Also if you are thinking...

Learn More
Jacksonville Voice

Jacksonville Voice

Jacksonville, NC
11
Followers
20
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jacksonville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, NC
Government
City
Jacksonville, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Dinosaur#American#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Science
Related
Jacksonville, NCPosted by
Jacksonville Voice

Jacksonville gas at $2.63 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Depending on where you fill up in Jacksonville, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas. Sam's Club at 1170 Western Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Circle K at 3236 Richlands Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.9.