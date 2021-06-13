Live events coming up in Jacksonville

(JACKSONVILLE, NC) Jacksonville is ready for live events.

These events are coming up in the Jacksonville area:

Little Learners Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 50 Court Street, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Little Learners is all about science for preschool age children! We will be doing hands-on, interactive activities that cover all areas of science including chemistry, biology, space and more! Parents are able to stay and learn with their child or you can drop off for the hour.

Girls Night Out the Show at Hooligan's Music Hall (Jacksonville, NC) Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 2620 Onslow Drive, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Jacksonville! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 18+ Doors open at 7pm

PEERS 4th Annual Masquerade Ball Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 146 Broadhurst Road, Jacksonville, NC 28540

PEERS presents: the 4th annual unmasking childhood trauma masquerade ball. August 13, 2021 at the American legion.

Summer Camp-Unicorns & Dinosaurs Jacksonville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 3080D Richlands Hwy, Jacksonville, NC 28540

Summer Camp-Unicorns & Dinosaurs! Kids will be able to choose either a unicorn or dinosaur plate to paint!

Pet Adoption & Show & Tell! Jacksonville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

TWO DAY ADOPTION EVENT!!!! Join us June 12th and 13th for our adoption event ! Come out and see all of our available Misfits. You may find your next best friend 🐾❤🐾 Also if you are thinking...