Johnson City, TN

Johnson City events coming soon

Posted by 
Johnson City Times
Johnson City Times
 7 days ago

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Live events are coming to Johnson City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Johnson City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOX4I_0aT3sRAZ00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Johnson City, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Johnson City, TN 37601

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22oGOm_0aT3sRAZ00

Here Comes Princess Jasmine!

Johnson City, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2011 North Roan Street, #f1, Johnson City, TN 37601

We are lucky enough to have the gorgeous Princess Jasmine coming to the spa for a meet and greet and we are SO excited!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A3r72_0aT3sRAZ00

Fozzy at Capone's - 10/7

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:45 PM

Address: 227 E Main St, Johnson City, TN

*New date: 95.9 The Hog Presents FOZZY - Save the World Tour at Capone's on Thursday, October 7th, 2021!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCvBd_0aT3sRAZ00

Junior Jump at Just Jump in Johnson City!

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 2304 Silverdale Dr #600, Johnson City, TN

Join us for Junior Jump! During Junior Jump, little jumpers ages 6 and under have the park all to themselves!! Come get some worry-free playtime with no big kids around! Price includes jump time...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mmlyw_0aT3sRAZ00

NarAnon Meeting

Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 603 Sunset Dr, Johnson City, TN

We are open on Sundays for our 11:00 AM worship service in the Sanctuary. (Nursery is not provided at this time.) We continue to post virtual worship services on our Facebook and YouTube pages...

Johnson City Times

Johnson City Times

Johnson City, TN
With Johnson City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

