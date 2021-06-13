Johnson City events coming soon

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) Live events are coming to Johnson City.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Johnson City area:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Johnson City, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 06:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Johnson City, TN 37601

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Here Comes Princess Jasmine! Johnson City, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2011 North Roan Street, #f1, Johnson City, TN 37601

We are lucky enough to have the gorgeous Princess Jasmine coming to the spa for a meet and greet and we are SO excited!!

Fozzy at Capone's - 10/7 Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 07:45 PM

Address: 227 E Main St, Johnson City, TN

*New date: 95.9 The Hog Presents FOZZY - Save the World Tour at Capone's on Thursday, October 7th, 2021!

Junior Jump at Just Jump in Johnson City! Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 2304 Silverdale Dr #600, Johnson City, TN

Join us for Junior Jump! During Junior Jump, little jumpers ages 6 and under have the park all to themselves!! Come get some worry-free playtime with no big kids around! Price includes jump time...

NarAnon Meeting Johnson City, TN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 603 Sunset Dr, Johnson City, TN

We are open on Sundays for our 11:00 AM worship service in the Sanctuary. (Nursery is not provided at this time.) We continue to post virtual worship services on our Facebook and YouTube pages...