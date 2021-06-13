Lafayette events coming up

(LAFAYETTE, IN) Live events are coming to Lafayette.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lafayette area:

JP Kennedy Returns to Digby's Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 133 N 4th St, Lafayette, IN

Proud to announce I will be returning here to perform at Digby's with my brother Michael Kennedy! Was a such a great time before with friends and new faces taking people's requests and...

Mindscapes Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 518 Main St, Lafayette, IN

MINDSCAPES: An Art Exhibition of oil paintings and clay sculpture features work by Temre Stanchfield and Linda LeMar. Inspired by nature these artists take you into their introspective landscapes...

Ouibache Music Festival Lafayette, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1000 Main Street, Lafayette, IN 47901

Ouibache is a roots music festival held in downtown Lafayette, IN at the East End (Main Street between 9th and 11th).

Third Saturday Sampler - $60 (one time fee) Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 405 Sagamore Pkwy S B-15, Lafayette, IN

Beginner and Intermediate Quilters: Want to expand your piecing skills? Join Andrea for the Third Saturday Sampler starting in May. Each month you will receive patterns for 2 blocks with...

Taste of Tippecanoe 2021 Lafayette, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Taste of Tippecanoe features local food & drink vendors, live music, live art demonstrations, pop-up performances, and the most spectacular firework show around