Lawton, OK

What’s up Lawton: Local events calendar

Lawton Today
Lawton Today
 7 days ago

(LAWTON, OK) Lawton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lawton:

Girls Night Out The Show at Fubar Nightclub (Lawton, OK)

Lawton, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 4 S.W BLVD, Lawton, OK 73501

Girls Night Out, the #1 Ladies Night Event Is Coming to Lawton! Limited Tickets On Sale NOW! Open to Ages 21+ Doors open at 7pm

Change Management Classroom Training in Lawton, OK

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Welcome to Vistaedutech! We thank you for visiting Vistaedutech Change Management training page. Overview: Change is often frustrating and may often fall out of the paradigm of strategies that you...

Spread the Word MWC “Women Of Purpose” Empowerment Conference

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 6206 NW Ferris Ave, Lawton, OK

Women of Purpose Empowerment Conference is set apart to fully empower, inspire, and edify all women that seek God’s purpose in their lives

Sunday School

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:45 AM

Sunday School happening at Searching Hearts Ministry Church of God, 1003 SW E Ave, Lawton, OK 73501-4538, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 10:00 am to 10:45 am

Summer Art Camp Week 3

Lawton, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 10 NW Sheridan Rd, Lawton, OK

Week 3: Tuesday - Colorful Fish Plate (Pottery Painting) Wednesday - Acrylic Flow (Canvas Painting/Watercolor) Thursday - Glass Fish Designs (Glass Fusing) Everyday a different art medium to...

