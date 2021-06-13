Terre Haute calendar: Events coming up

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) Live events are coming to Terre Haute.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Terre Haute:

Investing Cllub Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 5070 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN

Climbing Cafe's investment club is an opportunity to meet every Monday evening to discuss investment strategies for personal portfolios. This will be a self-directed investment club format. You'll...

The Rhythm Relics at American Legion #104 Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2690 Fort Harrison Rd, Terre Haute, IN

Music event in Terre Haute, IN by The Rhythm Relics on Saturday, June 26 2021

Sip & Shop with Amy Gordon of CENTURY 21 Elite Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 5353 Ryanne Marie Ln, Terre Haute, IN

Join me at The Dawgleg at Idle Creek for local shopping, live music, good eats, and tasty drinks on June 26th, from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. I will be hosting my first Sip & Shop for your enjoyment...

Canine Cupcakes Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 Library Square, Terre Haute, IN

Ages 5-19: These 𝕒𝕕𝕠𝕣𝕒𝕓𝕝𝕖 𝕥𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕤 aren't for the dogs! Bake your favorite cupcakes, cookies, or cake with your child, then follow along with the informational video to decorate them...

Document Shredding Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 3230 E Haythorne Ave, Terre Haute, IN

Vigo County Solid Waste Management District is proud to offer free document shredding. This service is for Vigo County residents only. Free document shredding is available every Tuesday beginning...