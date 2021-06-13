Cancel
Terre Haute, IN

Terre Haute calendar: Events coming up

Terre Haute News Watch
Terre Haute News Watch
 7 days ago

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) Live events are coming to Terre Haute.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Terre Haute:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x7oPj_0aT3sHaX00

Investing Cllub

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 5070 S 7th St, Terre Haute, IN

Climbing Cafe's investment club is an opportunity to meet every Monday evening to discuss investment strategies for personal portfolios. This will be a self-directed investment club format. You'll...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10LFGl_0aT3sHaX00

The Rhythm Relics at American Legion #104

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2690 Fort Harrison Rd, Terre Haute, IN

Music event in Terre Haute, IN by The Rhythm Relics on Saturday, June 26 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OdvEO_0aT3sHaX00

Sip & Shop with Amy Gordon of CENTURY 21 Elite

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 5353 Ryanne Marie Ln, Terre Haute, IN

Join me at The Dawgleg at Idle Creek for local shopping, live music, good eats, and tasty drinks on June 26th, from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. I will be hosting my first Sip & Shop for your enjoyment...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2az2rw_0aT3sHaX00

Canine Cupcakes

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 1 Library Square, Terre Haute, IN

Ages 5-19: These 𝕒𝕕𝕠𝕣𝕒𝕓𝕝𝕖 𝕥𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕥𝕤 aren't for the dogs! Bake your favorite cupcakes, cookies, or cake with your child, then follow along with the informational video to decorate them...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FPmFE_0aT3sHaX00

Document Shredding

Terre Haute, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 3230 E Haythorne Ave, Terre Haute, IN

Vigo County Solid Waste Management District is proud to offer free document shredding. This service is for Vigo County residents only. Free document shredding is available every Tuesday beginning...

ABOUT

With Terre Haute News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

