Sevier County, AR

Rotary Club hears presentation on fiber broadband coming to Sevier County

By Special to The Bee
dequeenbee.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn May 14, Dion Cooper of Southwest Arkansas Electric Cooperative presented a program to the De Queen Rotary Club. Cooper updated members on the cooperative's plans to provide fiber broadband to the local area. The fiber cable will follow existing electrical lines. Construction has begun in Nashville with 30 miles of line already completed. Sevier County is part of Phase 2 construction. Existing cooperative members will have first choice to purchase broadband services. Residential internet packages will include 100 Mbps or 1Gbps service options. For additional information or to pre-register, visit fourstatesfiber.com or call 844-847-8283.

City
De Queen, AR
City
Nashville, AR
County
Sevier County, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
