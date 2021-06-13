Cancel
Longview, TX

Live events coming up in Longview

(LONGVIEW, TX) Live events are lining up on the Longview calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Longview:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40sSJ9_0aT3sBIB00

VBS 2021: Anchored

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 400 N Fredonia St, Longview, TX

Swim on over for VBS 2021! *For children entering Pre-K - entering 6th grade.* Friday, July 16 5:30 - 6:00 PM: Dinner 6:00 - 8:30 PM: VBS Saturday, July 17 9:00 - 11:30 PM: VBS Sunday, July 18...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FEkl8_0aT3sBIB00

Longview University Center Golf Tournament

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Join the University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center for their 2nd Annual Longview University Center Golf Tournament presented in partnership with the Texas Wounded Warrior Foundation...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RB2hq_0aT3sBIB00

2021 AKC Longview Kennel Club All Breed Show

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 Grand Blvd, Longview, TX

Online registration closes 07/27/2021 at midnight ( CDT ). Price per splash for this event is $28.00 (USD) per dog. Payment is due upon check-in. Payment is required at check-in (cash preferred...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qkwSS_0aT3sBIB00

Auditions for Viva la Villains Best of Broadway Fundraiser

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1001 W Hawkins Pkwy, Longview, TX

Auditions for our upcoming Viva la Villains Best of Broadway Fundraiser directed by Abby Jester will be held on Tuesday June 15, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Grace Crossing United Methodist Church...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xd4uz_0aT3sBIB00

DOWN-HOME/ Booshays - Gusher Day

Longview, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 1217 McCann Rd, Longview, TX

DOWN-HOME/ Booshays - Gusher Day at Booshay's Bayou Cafe, 103 N. Main St, Gladewater, TX 75647, Kilgore, United States on Fri Jul 09 2021 at 12:00 pm to Sat Jul 10 2021 at 09:00 pm

Longview Voice

Longview Voice

Longview, TX
39
Followers
21
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Longview Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

