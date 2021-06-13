Cancel
Lynchburg, VA

Lynchburg events calendar

Lynchburg Dispatch
Lynchburg Dispatch
(LYNCHBURG, VA) Live events are lining up on the Lynchburg calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lynchburg:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l6Bk9_0aT3rz1M00

Amazement Square, Anywhere

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Address: 27 9th St, Lynchburg, VA

Amazement Square, Anywhere! Introducing Amazement Square, Anywhere! Since you can’t come to us, we’re coming to you. Join us for a new video every day!Please consider making a donation so that we...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJq8z_0aT3rz1M00

The Collingsworth Family

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1971 University Blvd, Lynchburg, VA

Video filming/live concert event for Gaither Music Group ---- with Bradley Knight and full live orchestra and band.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CA28d_0aT3rz1M00

FREE - Ride 2 Save Lives Motorcycle Assessment Course- Oct 16th (LYNCHBURG)

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 3506 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502

*** FREE COURSE*** *** PLEASE LIMIT TICKETS TO 2 PER ORDER *** The Virginia State Police would like to invite you to participate!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t37SV_0aT3rz1M00

Enchanted Trail: Lily Pad Hop

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:50 AM

Address: 18891 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501

Enchanted Trail is an immersive, outdoor story experience for families to enjoy on the Timbrook Park trails!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RhZMF_0aT3rz1M00

Color Me Beautiful: An American Odyssey

Lynchburg, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Address: 601 Mountain View Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502

A black teen, overwhelmed by a chaotic world, meets a dark fate and must pursue the weight of his existence on a journey through the stars.

Learn More
Lynchburg, VA
16
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
