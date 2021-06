(The Center Square) – Illinoisans who already have or plan to get a COVID-19 shot will have a shot at cash prizes or scholarships from federal tax dollars. The state of Illinois has announced a new vaccination lottery with $10 million in total prize money. The “All in For the Win” vaccine lottery, which will award $7 million in cash prizes to residents over 18, and $3 million in scholarships to those aged 12 to 17. Anyone who has received or gets at least one vaccine dose in Illinois is eligible to win.