Daytona Beach, FL

What’s up Daytona Beach: Local events calendar

Daytona Beach Today
Daytona Beach Today
 7 days ago

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) Daytona Beach is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Daytona Beach:

Payit4ward's 4th Annual Backpack Bash

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Address: 105 E. Orange Ave, Jackie Robinson Ballpark, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Click Register to reserve a backpack and supplies for your child! Child must be present! Free community event for Volusia County families

An Artist’s Impression: Closing Reception

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Address: 1870 Victory Circle, Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Join Gallery500 for “An Artist’s Impression,” a look into the unique viewpoint of an en plein air artist.

SUP Yoga Teacher Training!

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Dynamic Alignment Yoga SUP Yoga Teacher Training! 15 CEU with Yoga Alliance Want to become an SUP Yoga Teacher? Dynamic Alignment Yoga Soraya Sanchez ERYT-500 CEP Specialize in SUP (Stand Up...

Game Changers | 2021 Leadership Player Development Combine (Co-ed)

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:15 PM

Address: 740 W International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Game Changers Leadership & Player Development Combine involves a full day of dialogue and team-building activities for high school athletes.

Sunday Funday John Beck

Daytona Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 240 Latitude Dr, Daytona Beach, FL

It's Sunday FUNday! Choose your fun in the sun! Enjoy live music throughout Latitude Town Square whilst you relax and unwind from your busy week.

