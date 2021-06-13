Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Scranton, PA

Scranton calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Scranton News Alert
Scranton News Alert
 7 days ago

(SCRANTON, PA) Live events are coming to Scranton.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Scranton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24SWSH_0aT3rq4p00

Carnival for Kids 2021

Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Bald Mountain Rd, Scranton, PA

Join us for Carnival for Kids 2021! Food, magic, entertainment, games, pony rides, carriage rides, petting zoo, vendors and more!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ROcDQ_0aT3rq4p00

Fall Craft and Vendor Fair

Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1946 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Scranton, PA

Craft and vendor fair to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Over 60 vendors, basket raffles, food, characters, prizes. Free admission

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPcF7_0aT3rq4p00

Cats - Scranton Tickets

Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 01:30 PM

Address: 420 N Washington Ave, Scranton, PA

Famed for its innovative and elaborate costumes, spectacular musical numbers and use of poetry as a narrative structure, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats has dazzled audiences all over the world. Based...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fRN6H_0aT3rq4p00

POP 2000 Tour

Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1911 Scranton Carbondale Highway Dickson City, Scranton, PA

DamnMillennial! Promotions presents POP 2000 Tour on Saturday, August 21 2021 at 7:00pm, Circle Drive In, Dickson City, PA

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U8lBW_0aT3rq4p00

Makeup & Mimosas

Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 300 Lackawanna Ave, Scranton, PA

What better way to spend a Sunday morning than with us for Makeup & Mimosas? The Center City Wine Cellar in the Marketplace at Steamtown will be hosting Melissa Ercolani as she takes us through a...

Learn More
Scranton News Alert

Scranton News Alert

Scranton, PA
13
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Scranton News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scranton, PA
City
Carbondale, PA
Scranton, PA
Government
City
Dickson City, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Washington Ave#Carnival#Petting Zoo#Sun Oct 10#Scranton Carbondale Hwy#Pa Craft#Leukemia#Pa Famed#Sun Jun#Makeup Mimosas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related