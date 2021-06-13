Scranton calendar: What's coming up

(SCRANTON, PA) Live events are coming to Scranton.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Scranton:

Carnival for Kids 2021 Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1 Bald Mountain Rd, Scranton, PA

Join us for Carnival for Kids 2021! Food, magic, entertainment, games, pony rides, carriage rides, petting zoo, vendors and more!

Fall Craft and Vendor Fair Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 1946 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Scranton, PA

Craft and vendor fair to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Over 60 vendors, basket raffles, food, characters, prizes. Free admission

Cats - Scranton Tickets Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 01:30 PM

Address: 420 N Washington Ave, Scranton, PA

Famed for its innovative and elaborate costumes, spectacular musical numbers and use of poetry as a narrative structure, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats has dazzled audiences all over the world. Based...

POP 2000 Tour Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1911 Scranton Carbondale Highway Dickson City, Scranton, PA

DamnMillennial! Promotions presents POP 2000 Tour on Saturday, August 21 2021 at 7:00pm, Circle Drive In, Dickson City, PA

Makeup & Mimosas Scranton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 300 Lackawanna Ave, Scranton, PA

What better way to spend a Sunday morning than with us for Makeup & Mimosas? The Center City Wine Cellar in the Marketplace at Steamtown will be hosting Melissa Ercolani as she takes us through a...