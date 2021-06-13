Cancel
Michigan State

Report: Michigan Has Banned 1 Color From Its Facility

By Matt Hladik
The Spun
The Spun
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Michigan football did not face rival Ohio State last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It appears the Wolverines are hyper-focused on this year’s matchup. According to EJ Holland of TheWolverine.com, the color red has been banned from the Michigan facility. The ban is reportedly all-encompassing and even includes red Gatorade.

