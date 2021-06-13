Report: Michigan Has Banned 1 Color From Its Facility

Ohio State apparently has added a former five-star linebacker from the University of Southern California as a transfer. Though Ohio State has not confirmed the addition of Palaie Gaoteote IV, he is listed in the OSU student directory as a human development and family science major. Gaoteote attended powerhouse Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, which produced current OSU defensive tackle Haskell Garrett. According to Gaoteote’s USC bio, Garrett is his cousin. Gaoteote’s addition would give Ohio State another option at linebacker. The Buckeyes’ top four linebackers from 2020 – Tuf Borland, Baron Browning, Pete Werner and Justin Hilliard – graduated. The Buckeyes have plenty of candidates who’ve been working for their chance, but no one appeared to have locked down a starting job in the spring. One possibility, middle linebacker Dallas Gant missed spring practice with a foot injury, though the senior said in March he expected to…