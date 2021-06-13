Albany events coming soon

(ALBANY, GA) Albany has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Albany:

Rural Health Listening Sessions- Uninsured Georgians Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 2336 Dawson Rd, Albany, GA

If you do not have medical insurance because you either cannot afford it or do not have access to medical insurance, we would like to hear from you. Let's talk about it! Register here...

Artesian City Car Club's Open Car, Truck and Street Rod Show Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2601 Dawson Rd c10, Albany, GA

Rain or Shine, music, vendors, food drink available.An Open Show with 78 Best of Show Awards 18 Overall Best of Shows.Club Participation Winner: $100 (10

Carl's 60th "All White" Birthday Affair Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 105 Broad Ave, Albany, GA 31701

You're invited to Carl's 60th Birthday Party!! (ALL WHITE - CASUAL)

Lupus Support Group Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 417 3rd Ave W, Albany, GA

Contact: Gwen Collins - 229-312-1390 Evon Perry - 229-436-0553 evonperry@bellsouth.net

Three Dog Night Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 200 N Jackson St, Albany, GA

Albany GA Concert Event in October - Three Dog Night October 15, 2021 at Albany Municipal Auditorium in Albany, GA 7:30PM - Three Dog Night at Albany Municipal Auditorium in Albany, GA