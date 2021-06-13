Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albany, GA

Albany events coming soon

Posted by 
Albany News Flash
Albany News Flash
 7 days ago

(ALBANY, GA) Albany has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Albany:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06bBCs_0aT3rgUn00

Rural Health Listening Sessions- Uninsured Georgians

Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 2336 Dawson Rd, Albany, GA

If you do not have medical insurance because you either cannot afford it or do not have access to medical insurance, we would like to hear from you. Let's talk about it! Register here...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2of6lF_0aT3rgUn00

Artesian City Car Club's Open Car, Truck and Street Rod Show

Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2601 Dawson Rd c10, Albany, GA

Rain or Shine, music, vendors, food drink available.An Open Show with 78 Best of Show Awards 18 Overall Best of Shows.Club Participation Winner: $100 (10

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7Da6_0aT3rgUn00

Carl's 60th "All White" Birthday Affair

Albany, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 105 Broad Ave, Albany, GA 31701

You're invited to Carl's 60th Birthday Party!! (ALL WHITE - CASUAL)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r24d6_0aT3rgUn00

Lupus Support Group

Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 417 3rd Ave W, Albany, GA

Contact: Gwen Collins - 229-312-1390 Evon Perry - 229-436-0553 evonperry@bellsouth.net

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KIRgo_0aT3rgUn00

Three Dog Night

Albany, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 200 N Jackson St, Albany, GA

Albany GA Concert Event in October - Three Dog Night October 15, 2021 at Albany Municipal Auditorium in Albany, GA 7:30PM - Three Dog Night at Albany Municipal Auditorium in Albany, GA

Learn More
Albany News Flash

Albany News Flash

Albany, GA
26
Followers
20
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Albany News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, GA
Government
City
Albany, GA
City
Register, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Jun#Ga Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Albany, GAPosted by
Albany News Flash

Top homes for sale in Albany

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Lots of space in Northwest Albany! 5 bedroom 3 bath with over 3000 sqft.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Amanda Wiley & Kyla Standring Team,
Albany, GAPosted by
Albany News Flash

Your Albany lifestyle news

(ALBANY, GA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Albany, GAPosted by
Albany News Flash

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Albany

(ALBANY, GA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.