Wichita Falls calendar: Coming events

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Wichita Falls calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wichita Falls:

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 3801 Call Field Road, Suite 300, Suite 300, Wichita Falls, TX 76301

Spinning Babies® Workshop Spinning Babies® Workshop This course introduces the Spinning Babies® approach to pregnancy comfort, labor progress and easier birth. Participants learn fresh solutions for long and/or posterior labor, labor dystocia and labor pain. Spinning Babies presents a new perspective on the anatomy of fetal positioning and birth, and applies stretch and jiggle techniques for body balancing. Spinning Babies® Balance, Gravity and Movement℠ After this workshop you will be able to

Styx at Memorial Auditorium Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Styx VENUE: Memorial Auditorium - Wichita Falls, TX DATE: 22 October, 2021, 07:30 PM

SSC Hangar Holiday Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:59 PM

One of the biggest craft shows in the Wichita Falls, Texas, area, Hangar Holiday features more than 200 professional craft show vendors as well as local crafters all weekend long. More than 15,000...

Nature Tots: Fun in the Garden! Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 2200 3rd St, Wichita Falls, TX

Join us on Tuesday, June 15, from 10:30 am-12 pm for our Nature Tots program, Fun in the Garden! Read stories about gardens, visit our garden, and plant a plant, and then plant our own garden to...

Labor Day Music Fest 2021 Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 709 Indiana Ave, Wichita Falls, TX

1st Annual Labor Day Music Fest 2021 Saturday September 4th, 2021 block party concert Downtown Wichita Falls, Texas on 8th street between Scott and Indiana in from of Big Blue Building. Featuring...