Weather service places region in ‘slight’ risk for severe weather Sunday

By News Channel Nebraska
Sand Hills Express
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIDNEY - National Weather Service offices in Cheyenne and North Platte are warning of the risk of severe weather Sunday afternoon into the late evening. A "slight" risk for severe weather ranges from Sterling, Colo. to Alliance, Neb. and Scottsbluff, Harrisburg and Kimball to Ogallala, Hyannis and Imperial. The threat of severe weather is categorized into five categories: marginal, slight, enhanced, moderate and high.

sandhillsexpress.com
