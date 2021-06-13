Davenport calendar: Events coming up

(DAVENPORT, IA) Davenport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Davenport area:

Patio Paint Party at Armored Gardens! Davenport, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 315 Pershing Avenue, Davenport, IA 52801

Come enjoy a night out on the patio with a drink in one hand and a paint brush in the other!

Willey Bandz at the Freight House Farmers Market Davenport, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 421 W River Dr, Davenport, IA

Second Sunday Brunch June 13th at the Village Davenport, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 2300 E 11th St, Davenport, IA

What a fun thing to do in the Quad Cities. Wide River Winery in the Village of East Davenport is... Read More →

Purses, Pinot & Pearls Davenport, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 225 West 2nd Street, Davenport, IA 52801

Join YWCA Quad Cities for the second event in The Orange Project 2021: PURSES, PINOT AND PEARLS, presented by MODERN WOODMEN OF AMERICA.

Heads in Motion - A Talking Heads Tribute with The Textures | Redstone Room Davenport, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 129 Main St, Davenport, IA 52801

The Quad Cities new Talking Heads Tribute in the Redstone Room with The Textures!