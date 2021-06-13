Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Davenport, IA

Davenport calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Davenport Digest
Davenport Digest
 7 days ago

(DAVENPORT, IA) Davenport has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Davenport area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ryv4v_0aT3r60000

Patio Paint Party at Armored Gardens!

Davenport, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 315 Pershing Avenue, Davenport, IA 52801

Come enjoy a night out on the patio with a drink in one hand and a paint brush in the other!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHAKs_0aT3r60000

Willey Bandz at the Freight House Farmers Market

Davenport, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 421 W River Dr, Davenport, IA

Willey Bandz at the Freight House Farmers Market at Freight House Farmers' Market, 421 W River Dr, Davenport, Iowa, Yhdysvallat 52801, Davenport on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29veAM_0aT3r60000

Second Sunday Brunch June 13th at the Village

Davenport, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 2300 E 11th St, Davenport, IA

What a fun thing to do in the Quad Cities. Wide River Winery in the Village of East Davenport is... Read More →

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2evtmT_0aT3r60000

Purses, Pinot & Pearls

Davenport, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 225 West 2nd Street, Davenport, IA 52801

Join YWCA Quad Cities for the second event in The Orange Project 2021: PURSES, PINOT AND PEARLS, presented by MODERN WOODMEN OF AMERICA.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WMDkc_0aT3r60000

Heads in Motion - A Talking Heads Tribute with The Textures | Redstone Room

Davenport, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 129 Main St, Davenport, IA 52801

The Quad Cities new Talking Heads Tribute in the Redstone Room with The Textures!

Learn More
Davenport Digest

Davenport Digest

Davenport, IA
17
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Davenport Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Davenport, IA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ia Willey Bandz#Sun Jun 13 2021#Ywca Quad Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Davenport, IAPosted by
Davenport Digest

Check out these Davenport homes on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: 2 bedroom ranch in quiet residential neighborhood, close to Eugene Field elementary school. Features include a double faced woodburning fireplace in the living
Davenport, IAPosted by
Davenport Digest

Weather Forecast For Davenport

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Davenport: Sunday, June 20: Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight; Monday, June 21: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day;
Davenport, IAPosted by
Davenport Digest

Save $0.63 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Davenport

(DAVENPORT, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Davenport area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.63 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Star at 3417 N Harrison St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 3002 18Th Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.
Davenport, IAPosted by
Davenport Digest

What's hot: Top lifestyle news in Davenport

(DAVENPORT, IA) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Davenport, from fashion updates to viral videos. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Davenport, IAPosted by
Davenport Digest

Where's the cheapest gas in Davenport?

(DAVENPORT, IA) According to Davenport gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.83 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Star at 3417 N Harrison St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 4720 27Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.