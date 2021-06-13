Grand Junction events coming soon
(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Grand Junction has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Junction:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM
Address: 2565 American Way, Grand Junction, CO 81501
Jon Wolfe bringing that sweet country sound for a great night of Live real Country Music only at the Warehouse!
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501
Animals As Leaders September 14th , 2021 with Veil of Maya at Mesa Theater. *previous date tickets are valid for rescheduled date.
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501
Tech N9ne w/ Rittz, King Iso, Jehry Robinson and Maez 301 at Mesa Theater
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM
Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501
Sunday, September 5th Lost Dog Street Band live at Mesa Theater!