Grand Junction, CO

Grand Junction events coming soon

Grand Junction News Alert
Grand Junction News Alert
 7 days ago

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Grand Junction has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Junction:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C0ne9_0aT3r0he00

Jon Wolfe

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 2565 American Way, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Jon Wolfe bringing that sweet country sound for a great night of Live real Country Music only at the Warehouse!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdKkD_0aT3r0he00

Animals As Leaders w/ Veil of Maya

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Animals As Leaders September 14th , 2021 with Veil of Maya at Mesa Theater. *previous date tickets are valid for rescheduled date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nNSPA_0aT3r0he00

TECH N9NE

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Tech N9ne w/ Rittz, King Iso, Jehry Robinson and Maez 301 at Mesa Theater

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUxO4_0aT3r0he00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3liZ0h_0aT3r0he00

Lost Dog Street Band

Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Sunday, September 5th Lost Dog Street Band live at Mesa Theater!

Grand Junction, CO
Grand Junction News Alert

Here’s the cheapest gas in Grand Junction Saturday

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Grand Junction area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Golden Gate Petro at 399 29 Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 333 N 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.