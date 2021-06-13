Grand Junction events coming soon

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Grand Junction has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Grand Junction:

Jon Wolfe Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Address: 2565 American Way, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Jon Wolfe bringing that sweet country sound for a great night of Live real Country Music only at the Warehouse!

Animals As Leaders w/ Veil of Maya Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Animals As Leaders September 14th , 2021 with Veil of Maya at Mesa Theater. *previous date tickets are valid for rescheduled date.

TECH N9NE Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Tech N9ne w/ Rittz, King Iso, Jehry Robinson and Maez 301 at Mesa Theater

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Lost Dog Street Band Grand Junction, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 538 Main ST, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Sunday, September 5th Lost Dog Street Band live at Mesa Theater!