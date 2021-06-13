San Angelo calendar: What's coming up

(SAN ANGELO, TX) San Angelo is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the San Angelo area:

Bodysnatcher San Angelo, TX San Angelo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 1421 West Beauregard Avenue, San Angelo, TX 76901

Bodysnatcher, Left to Suffer, Boundaries, and Mouth for War with support from A Blessing's Curse, Pisspoor, and Soothsayer

Sunday Morning Service - Stay the Course San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Sunday Morning Services will be streamed live for viewing online.

Rockin' the Ranch 2021 San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 123 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX

An entire Weekend of Wonderful Musical Talent from all over Texas and Locally raising $$ for The West Texas Boys Ranch.

Monthly Free Breakfast for Veterans & First Responders San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 125 S Browning St, San Angelo, TX

Please "Share" this Event with your friends. The San Angelo VFW has graciously offered their kitchen and dining facilities to the Elks Lodge, so that we can resume our Free Breakfast for Veterans...

Pops at The Casual Pint San Angelo, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:00 PM

Address: 19 East Concho Avenue, San Angelo, TX 76903

We're Back! Pops at the Casual Pint! RSVP Only Enjoy music before Pops and after! Music lineup will be updated as we confirm.