Events on the Jackson calendar

(JACKSON, MI) Live events are coming to Jackson.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jackson:

Home & Garden Show 2021 Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 128 W Ganson St, Jackson, MI

When: October 8, 2021 @ 10:00 am – October 10, 2021 @ 7:00 pm Where: American 1 Event Center, 200 W. Ganson SAVE THE DATE October 8-10, 2021 American 1 Event Center

Kidz Kamp 2021 Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:30 PM

JUN 28-30, 2021 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM Kidz Kamp 2021 620 Robinson Rd Jackson, MI 49203 Kidz Kamp 2021 – Created with Purpose! Kids entering 1st grade through kids entering 6th grade are welcome. Cost...

Cigar Event Jackson, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1849 Rives Eaton Road, Jackson, MI 49201

Join us on the patio for an afternoon of wine, beer, snacks, and cigars!

Mystic Monday in Airpark! Jackson, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1849 Rives Eaton Road, Jackson, MI 49201

Tarot Readings by Ashley! Come enjoy a glass of wine at the Chateau Aeronautique Winery in the Airpark!

Explore the Night: Guided Night Hike and Telescope Observation Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 7117 S Jackson Rd, Jackson, MI

Join Ella Sharp Museum and the Dahlem Center for a wonderful night under the stars! Let’s explore and use our night senses. the goal for our night walk led my Dahlem Naturalist Educator, Carrie...