Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jackson, MI

Events on the Jackson calendar

Posted by 
Jackson Digest
Jackson Digest
 7 days ago

(JACKSON, MI) Live events are coming to Jackson.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jackson:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WGsPd_0aT3qtcN00

Home & Garden Show 2021

Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 128 W Ganson St, Jackson, MI

When: October 8, 2021 @ 10:00 am – October 10, 2021 @ 7:00 pm Where: American 1 Event Center, 200 W. Ganson SAVE THE DATE October 8-10, 2021 American 1 Event Center

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xj54a_0aT3qtcN00

Kidz Kamp 2021

Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 12:30 PM

JUN 28-30, 2021 8:30 AM – 3:30 PM Kidz Kamp 2021 620 Robinson Rd Jackson, MI 49203 Kidz Kamp 2021 – Created with Purpose! Kids entering 1st grade through kids entering 6th grade are welcome. Cost...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iHQJj_0aT3qtcN00

Cigar Event

Jackson, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 1849 Rives Eaton Road, Jackson, MI 49201

Join us on the patio for an afternoon of wine, beer, snacks, and cigars!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBa7j_0aT3qtcN00

Mystic Monday in Airpark!

Jackson, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 1849 Rives Eaton Road, Jackson, MI 49201

Tarot Readings by Ashley! Come enjoy a glass of wine at the Chateau Aeronautique Winery in the Airpark!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26bvZC_0aT3qtcN00

Explore the Night: Guided Night Hike and Telescope Observation

Jackson, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 7117 S Jackson Rd, Jackson, MI

Join Ella Sharp Museum and the Dahlem Center for a wonderful night under the stars! Let’s explore and use our night senses. the goal for our night walk led my Dahlem Naturalist Educator, Carrie...

Learn More
Jackson Digest

Jackson Digest

Jackson, MI
19
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jackson Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Sun Oct 10#Sun Jun#Ella Sharp Museum#The Dahlem Center#Dahlem Naturalist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Tarot
Related
Jackson, MIPosted by
Jackson Digest

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Jackson

(JACKSON, MI) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Jackson, from fashion updates to viral videos. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Jackson area, click here.