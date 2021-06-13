Live events on the horizon in Concord

(CONCORD, NC) Concord is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Concord:

Outward Night Concord, NC

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 4912 NC-73, Concord, NC

Outward Night at Glorieta Baptist Church, 4912 Highway 73 E, Concord, NC, US 28025, Concord, United States on Sun Jun 13 2021 at 05:00 pm

WOOD THERAPY COURSE Concord, NC

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 192 Church Street North, Concord, NC 28025

The Wood Therapy training course will allow you to start up your own Wood Therapy business and get going as soon as you have successfully co

Vintage Market Days® of Charlotte presents "All Things Splendid" Concord, NC

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 4751 North Carolina 49, Concord, NC 28025

Vintage Market Days® returns to Charlotte for our 2021 Spring Market, “All Things Splendid”, June 11-13, 2021 at Cabarrus Arena !

WinShape Camps for Communities | Concord, NC Concord, NC

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 3101 Davidson Hwy, Concord, NC

Have the summer of a lifetime close to home! WinShape Camps for Communities brings the ultimate day camp right to your neighborhood, combining fun, faith and friendship into an action-packed week...

Alcoholics Anonymous Serenity Group Concord, NC

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 525 Lake Concord Rd NE, Concord, NC

This meeting is open and anyone may attend. enter from Country Club Dr., service entrance around back off Country Club takes you to the Fellowship Hall down