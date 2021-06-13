College Station calendar: What's coming up

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) College Station has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around College Station:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! College Station, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, College Station, TX 77840

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 103 Boyett Street, College Station, TX 77840

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! WORLD'S BEST BOSS TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Keychain, Lanyard, Koozie, Cup, & Wristband

Around the World College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 13600 Rock Prairie Rd, College Station, TX

Grab your passports and prepare to explore creatures from around the world. Discover different regions and enjoy related crafts, music, and activities. Registration ends June 11.

Love & Devotion College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: Rudder Tower, 401 Joe Routt Blvd, College Station, TX

Symphonic music combined with a unique take on the jazz genre is what Love & Devotion has in store for you! Maestro Bussiki and the BVSO welcome trumpeter Itamar Borochov, the Itamar Borochov...

Planner Night College Station, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 275 Joe Routt Boulevard, College Station, TX 77840

Get ready to tackle this semester with a perfectly prepared planner! Get the top tips and study secrets from our Academic Chair!