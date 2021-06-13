Cancel
College Station, TX

College Station calendar: What's coming up

College Station Daily
 7 days ago

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) College Station has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around College Station:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

College Station, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, College Station, TX 77840

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

College Station - World's Best Boss Trivia Pub Crawl - $15,000+ IN PRIZES!

College Station, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 103 Boyett Street, College Station, TX 77840

OVER $15,000 IN PRIZES! WORLD'S BEST BOSS TRIVIA PUB CRAWL! VIP Includes: Free Shirt, Keychain, Lanyard, Koozie, Cup, & Wristband

Around the World

College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 13600 Rock Prairie Rd, College Station, TX

Grab your passports and prepare to explore creatures from around the world. Discover different regions and enjoy related crafts, music, and activities. Registration ends June 11.

Love & Devotion

College Station, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: Rudder Tower, 401 Joe Routt Blvd, College Station, TX

Symphonic music combined with a unique take on the jazz genre is what Love & Devotion has in store for you! Maestro Bussiki and the BVSO welcome trumpeter Itamar Borochov, the Itamar Borochov...

Planner Night

College Station, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 275 Joe Routt Boulevard, College Station, TX 77840

Get ready to tackle this semester with a perfectly prepared planner! Get the top tips and study secrets from our Academic Chair!

ABOUT

With College Station Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

College Station Daily

Lifestyle wrap: College Station

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) Life in College Station has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the College Station area, click here.
College Station Daily

Where's the cheapest gas in College Station?

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) Gas prices vary across in the College Station area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1405 Earl Rudder Fwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.57 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 609 University Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
College Station Daily

Save up to $0.48 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in College Station

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) According to College Station gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 3201 S College Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.51 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 609 University Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.