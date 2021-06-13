What’s up Bend: Local events calendar

(BEND, OR) Bend is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bend:

Rowing FUNdamentals Workshop Bend, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:30 AM

Address: 63222 Service Rd, Bend, OR

Maybe you’ve heard all the chatter about rowing and what an incredibly fun and effective workout it is and would like to give it a shot. Or, maybe you’ve done some rowing during workouts at a gym...

Yoga to Calm the Nerves Bend, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:30 PM

When: June 9, 2021 @ 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm Where: Bend Lite Studio, 1135 NW Galveston Avenue, Bend, OR Rebalance and renew with gentle flow and restorative yoga in this new series. Bring your journal...

Pollinator Plant Giveaway Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2680 Northeast Highway 20, Bend, OR 97701

The Deschutes Land Trust and Bend Pollinator Pathway have teamed up and are giving away free milkweed and native pollinator-friendly plants!

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 25360 Walker Road, Bend, OR 97701

3 Farm Tours & talks on Farm Infrastructure, Equipment, and Irrigation

Horse Summer Camp - Aug 3, 4, 5 Bend, OR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 64855 Collins Road, Bend, OR 97701

Horse care, crafts, songs, games, horse knowledge, and a daily riding lesson. Camp runs 9am-2:30pm T/W/Th. $225/week.