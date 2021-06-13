Events on the Fairfield calendar

(FAIRFIELD, CA) Live events are lining up on the Fairfield calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fairfield:

Treasured Vacation Bible School — Liberty Church Fairfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 2641 N Texas St, Fairfield, CA

A fun, faith-filled Vacation Bible School adventure where children will learn God's greatest treasure isn’t diamonds, gems, or gold–it's them!

Live Music at the Suisun Valley Filling Station Fairfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 2529 Mankas Corner Rd, Fairfield, CA

Head to the Suisun Valley Filling Station every first Thursday from 5 –8pm and each Saturday from 4 –7pm for live music & more!

PMP Certification | Project Management Certification| PMP Training in Fairfield, CA | ProLearnHut Fairfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Description Key features 32 hours of instructor-led classroom coaching 100% money-back Guarantee* PMBOK® Guide sixth Edition based mostly coaching PMP® Mock Exams and Mock comes Group Activities...

Pippin fest Fairfield, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Pippinfest features professional Artists & Craft exhibition, Food, Music, Drive-In Car Show & Swap Meet, Self-Guided Walking Tours, Quilt Show, Pippinfest Pottery Display and much more etc. in the...

Sip & Shop Pop-Up Market Fairfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 586 Parker Road, Fairfield, CA 94533

A pop-up market event. There will be vendors, crafts, food, drink specials, and more.