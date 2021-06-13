Cancel
Chico, CA

Chico events calendar

Posted by 
Chico Updates
Chico Updates
 7 days ago

(CHICO, CA) Live events are coming to Chico.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chico area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lHMXg_0aT3qkv400

Jesi Naomi Creatives

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 132 Meyers St STE 120, Chico, CA

Northern California Native, Singer-Song Maker and Mixed Media Artist, Jesi Naomi sang before she could speak and began playing music at an early age. Born into generations of musicians, she...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DuzuK_0aT3qkv400

Amputee Outreach (Chico, CA)

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 AM

Meets the 3rd Thursday of the month from 1:00 – 2:00 at Kalico Kitchen | 2396 Esplanade, Chico, CA 95926 ... Read More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRMwW_0aT3qkv400

Career Event- California State University-Chico Students & 2020 Graduates

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Address: 330 Salem St, Chico, CA

Disaster Response Training- STUDENTS, New GRADUATESDISASTER RESPONSE. ENVIRONMENTAL PROJECTS. COMMUNITY SUPPORT. REBUILDING. HUMAN SERVICES. TECHNOLOGY. URBAN & RURAL PLANNING. PUBLIC RELATIONS...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i9BpW_0aT3qkv400

Chico Sports: Open Play

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Address: 260 Cohasset Rd #190, Chico, CA

Pickleball courts with painted lines located in the basketball gym. Balls and paddles provided. Open court play. First come, first serve sign-up lists available for continuous play. Officials not...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35MUZO_0aT3qkv400

Basic Beginner Lesson (Froggy) - Chico, CA 2021

Chico, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 02:55 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 03:25 AM

Address: 2320 North Ave, Chico, CA

Description If your child is frightened, intimidated and/or doesn't like putting their face under water, our caring instructors will work patiently with your child to ensure he or she achieves a...

ABOUT

With Chico Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

