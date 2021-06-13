Cancel
Rock Hill, SC

Coming soon: Rock Hill events

Posted by 
Rock Hill Digest
Rock Hill Digest
 7 days ago

(ROCK HILL, SC) Rock Hill has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Rock Hill:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YuUae_0aT3qhGt00

VENDORS ONLY Lynne's Haven as STRONG as the QUEEN next to ME

Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 803 South Spruce Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Vendors for the women's empowerment day--Lynne's Haven of Hope presents....as STRONG as the QUEEN next to ME.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s2u6S_0aT3qhGt00

Winthrop University, Summer Summit

Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 701 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Get ready to take on career readiness with us at the Summer Summit!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMkOF_0aT3qhGt00

Introduction to Coffee Roasting

Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 130 West White Street, #Unit C, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Basic coffee roasting class. Qualifies learner to roast on KP's small-batch roasters. Schedule a private group class: diy@knowledgeperk.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2guij7_0aT3qhGt00

Celebrate Valerie Lawson-Watkins 65th Birthday and Retirement!

Rock Hill, SC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 524 Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Celebrating Mrs. Valerie Lawson-Watkins 65th Birthday & Retirement! Join Us! For this ALL WHITE AFFAIR! Show Mrs. Watkins that we Love Her!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3doVpc_0aT3qhGt00

Goat Yoga at the Historic White Home

Rock Hill, SC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 300 E Main St, Rock Hill, SC

Goat Yoga and summer babies! Enjoy Yoga with our very friendly goats and spring and summer babies at this magnificent historic home. We'll have an hour of yoga in the beautiful gardens with plenty...

With Rock Hill Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

