Fargo events coming soon

(FARGO, ND) Live events are lining up on the Fargo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fargo:

Seussical KIDS Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 124 North Terrace, Fargo, ND 58102

Ignite Theatre brings the stories of Dr. Seuss to the stage is fun musical fashion.

Retired Product Sale and Open House Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Address: 4715 38th Ave N, Reiles Acres, ND 58102

Retired product sale and Open House to show you what that new catalog can do!

FM Welcome Party June 23rd, 2021 Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 201 Broadway North, Fargo, ND 58102

Join us for our FM Welcome Party!! Join us if you're new or if you're not. We'll celebrate the community and welcome folks who are new!

Yoga on Tap - Fargo Brewing Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 AM

Address: 610 North University Drive, Fargo, ND 58102

Join us for an hour long yoga class and pint of beer the third Saturday of every month at 11:30am!

Summer Suds & Sizzle Craft Beer Tasting @ Fargo Pop-Up Food Truck Fest Fargo, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 3435 Broadway North, Fargo, ND 58102

We're adding suds to the food truck sizzle this summer. Join us Saturday at 2pm for this craft beer experience + a10 food truck pop-up.