Fargo events coming soon
(FARGO, ND) Live events are lining up on the Fargo calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fargo:
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM
Address: 124 North Terrace, Fargo, ND 58102
Ignite Theatre brings the stories of Dr. Seuss to the stage is fun musical fashion.
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM
Address: 4715 38th Ave N, Reiles Acres, ND 58102
Retired product sale and Open House to show you what that new catalog can do!
Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Address: 201 Broadway North, Fargo, ND 58102
Join us for our FM Welcome Party!! Join us if you're new or if you're not. We'll celebrate the community and welcome folks who are new!
Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 AM
Address: 610 North University Drive, Fargo, ND 58102
Join us for an hour long yoga class and pint of beer the third Saturday of every month at 11:30am!
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM
Address: 3435 Broadway North, Fargo, ND 58102
We're adding suds to the food truck sizzle this summer. Join us Saturday at 2pm for this craft beer experience + a10 food truck pop-up.