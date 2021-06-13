Live events coming up in Greenville

(GREENVILLE, NC) Live events are lining up on the Greenville calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Greenville area:

Private event Carolina Therapy Connections Paint Class Mon June 21st 5:30pm Greenville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:00 PM

So come paint with us! There around 590 paintings to choose from! Register online. Fee is $40 per person adult for one canvas. (Kids camps are different pricing.) The default size of the canvas is...

Grief Support Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 851 Howell Street, Greenville, NC 27834

Join us for this free event as we discuss how to navigate life after the loss of a loved one.

The Majestic Drip Fashion Showcase Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 406 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834

Hosted by Sheena Thomas DJ:Rob Lee Performers: Kwasi Moto Kion Reddick Nikki G Dance performances Local Designers and Boutique S

Sundays Unplugged: Nanette & Laura Greenville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 2000 Cedar Ln, Greenville, NC

Sundays Unplugged: Live acoustic concerts in our parks! Sunday, June 13th at Jaycee Park Address: 2000 Cedar Lane, Greenville, NC 27858 Live acoustic performance by Nanette & Laura - classic pop...

6th Annual Mending The Broken Pieces Empowerment "The Recovery" Greenville, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 303 Greenville Boulevard Southwest, Greenville, NC 27834

There Will Be Limited Seating Due To The Covid-19 Restrictions....Dynamic Speakers, Live Music, Catered Meal, and Phenomenal Vendors !!!