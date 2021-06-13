Redding events calendar
(REDDING, CA) Live events are lining up on the Redding calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Redding:
Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM
Address: 123 Main Street, Redding, CA 96001
Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.
Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM
Address: 21777 7 Lakes Rd, Redding, CA
Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM
Address: Zoom link will be sent to your email on June 28, Redding, CA 96001
Susan Morris Wilson will take a deep dive into social connections, one of the five protective factors.
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM
Address: 1936 Twin View Blvd, Redding, CA
Come celebrate our 22nd Annual RYS River Run with us. Enjoy a fun filled day of riding, lunch, games and prizes! Event Schedule - Start at Redding Yamaha Sea Doo 9am-10am Sign-ins and registration...
NRA Pistol Instructor Course. "All Inclusive" --Includes Firearms and Ammunition 6/13/21 Redding Ca. (BIT Taught 6/11/21) $350.00
Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM
Address: 21777 7 Lakes Rd, Redding, CA
NOTE; The regular price on this course reflects the use of our firearms and ammunition. If you are going to use your own, please contact Ted Lidie for a $50 off promo code. NOTE: You must have...