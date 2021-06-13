Cancel
Redding, CA

Redding events calendar

Redding News Flash
 7 days ago

(REDDING, CA) Live events are lining up on the Redding calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Redding:

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Redding, CA 96001

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Shasta and Surrounding County Weekday CCW Renewal. Thursday 6/17/21. 8AM-12PM Redding Gun Club

Redding, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 AM

Address: 21777 7 Lakes Rd, Redding, CA

CCW Renewal Fees

Smart Lunch! A Deep Dive into Social Connections

Redding, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: Zoom link will be sent to your email on June 28, Redding, CA 96001

Susan Morris Wilson will take a deep dive into social connections, one of the five protective factors.

22nd Annual RYS River Run

Redding, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1936 Twin View Blvd, Redding, CA

Come celebrate our 22nd Annual RYS River Run with us. Enjoy a fun filled day of riding, lunch, games and prizes! Event Schedule - Start at Redding Yamaha Sea Doo 9am-10am Sign-ins and registration...

NRA Pistol Instructor Course. "All Inclusive" --Includes Firearms and Ammunition 6/13/21 Redding Ca. (BIT Taught 6/11/21) $350.00

Redding, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 21777 7 Lakes Rd, Redding, CA

NOTE; The regular price on this course reflects the use of our firearms and ammunition. If you are going to use your own, please contact Ted Lidie for a $50 off promo code. NOTE: You must have...

Learn More
Redding, CA
ABOUT

With Redding News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

