Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Augustine, FL

Saint Augustine calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
St. Augustine News Flash
St. Augustine News Flash
 7 days ago

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Saint Augustine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Augustine:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ebfir_0aT3qbyX00

Sacred Sessions Ecstatic Dance

Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 23 Cuna Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Ecstatic Dance in downtown Saint Augustine historic district - local flow and dance community

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JZgAv_0aT3qbyX00

Erica Sunshine Lee

St Augustine Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 860 A1A Beach Blvd, St Augustine Beach, FL

When you mix a country girl heart, gypsy soul with a kick ass rock and roll attitude and a splash of the islands, you get Erica Sunshine Lee. ******** Erica Sunshine Lee ...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqa9X_0aT3qbyX00

the dVb DEWEY VIA BAND at Music By The Sea

St Augustine Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 336-340 A1A Beach Blvd, St Augustine Beach, FL

the dVb DEWEY VIA BAND at Music By The Sea at St Augustine Beach Pier Florida, Saint Augustine, FL 32080, Augustine, United States on Wed Jun 16 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Learn More

Beaches A1A PHC Beach Bash 2021

St Augustine Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 860 A1A Beach Blvd, St Augustine Beach, FL

On the clock throughout this awesome event handling emcee duties, running sound, and keeping our musical troubadours happy and hydrated! This event is SOLD OUT!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBfvp_0aT3qbyX00

JON MCLAUGHLIN

Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 501 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Don't miss Jon McLaughlin October 23, 2020, at The Original Cafe Eleven in St. Augustine Beach. With special guest TBD.

Learn More
St. Augustine News Flash

St. Augustine News Flash

St. Augustine, FL
2
Followers
14
Post
905
Views
ABOUT

With St. Augustine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Saint Augustine, FL
Government
City
Saint Augustine Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
Person
Jon Mclaughlin
Person
Saint Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecstatic Dance#Sun Jun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
SportsABC News

Tokyo Olympics to allow local fans — but with strict limits

TOKYO -- A sharply limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Tokyo Olympics, organizers announced Monday as they tried to save some of the spirit of the Games where even cheering has been banned. Organizers set a limit of 50% capacity — up to a maximum of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC News

Suspect wanted for three killings in Oregon arrested in Wisconsin

A suspect wanted for a fatal shooting and other violent crimes in Oregon that left three people dead, including his father, turned himself to police in Wisconsin on Sunday, authorities said. Oen Evan Nicholson, 30, faces multiple counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder and other charges after an outburst of...