Saint Augustine calendar: What's coming up

(SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL) Saint Augustine has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saint Augustine:

Sacred Sessions Ecstatic Dance Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 08:30 PM

Address: 23 Cuna Street, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Ecstatic Dance in downtown Saint Augustine historic district - local flow and dance community

Erica Sunshine Lee St Augustine Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 860 A1A Beach Blvd, St Augustine Beach, FL

When you mix a country girl heart, gypsy soul with a kick ass rock and roll attitude and a splash of the islands, you get Erica Sunshine Lee. ******** Erica Sunshine Lee ...

the dVb DEWEY VIA BAND at Music By The Sea St Augustine Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 336-340 A1A Beach Blvd, St Augustine Beach, FL

the dVb DEWEY VIA BAND at Music By The Sea at St Augustine Beach Pier Florida, Saint Augustine, FL 32080, Augustine, United States on Wed Jun 16 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Beaches A1A PHC Beach Bash 2021 St Augustine Beach, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 860 A1A Beach Blvd, St Augustine Beach, FL

On the clock throughout this awesome event handling emcee duties, running sound, and keeping our musical troubadours happy and hydrated! This event is SOLD OUT!

JON MCLAUGHLIN Saint Augustine, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 501 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach, FL 32080

Don't miss Jon McLaughlin October 23, 2020, at The Original Cafe Eleven in St. Augustine Beach. With special guest TBD.