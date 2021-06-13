Cancel
Charlottesville, VA

Events on the Charlottesville calendar

Charlottesville Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) Charlottesville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Charlottesville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QnXb4_0aT3qa5o00

Getting Started at UVA: New Faculty Orientation and Welcome, August 17-18

Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:20 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:15 PM

Address: 1826 University Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22904

This two-day new faculty orientation is designed to welcome new faculty to UVA, build community, and connect new faculty to useful resources

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2utIEx_0aT3qa5o00

The magic of mindset:a half day empowering event with art and horses.

Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Address: 2228 Lake Albemarle Road, Charlottesville, VA 22901

In partnership with horses, we will explore new ways to look at leadership, teamwork, boundaries, communication, and the power of presence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbeQC_0aT3qa5o00

Virginia Festival of the Wheel Concours

Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Ednam Dr., Charlottesville, VA 22901

The Virginia Festival of the Wheel is held to benefit the UVA Cancer Center Patient Care Fund. Our Guest of Honor will be Dennis Gage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LjqXo_0aT3qa5o00

Juneteenth Father’s Day Gogo x PITS benefit show

Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 10:30 PM

Address: 2512 Jefferson Park Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903

PITS benefit show starring Northern Va’s own MLB Gogo band! PITS focuses on inner city issues, with decreasing violence as it’s main goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DbMoT_0aT3qa5o00

History Tour with Art Activity

Charlottesville, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 11:15 AM

Address: Darden Towe Park, Charlottesville, VA 22901

A history tour and art activity designed for families with children--all ages welcome.

Charlottesville, VA
ABOUT

With Charlottesville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

