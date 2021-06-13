Tuscaloosa events coming up

(TUSCALOOSA, AL) Tuscaloosa has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Tuscaloosa:

TR Cooking Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

TR Cooking is an independent living program for adults with mental and physical disabilities. Cooking Classes will be held at the McAbee Center from 5:00 - 7:00p.m. All participants must be...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Make yourself known for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! See You There!

Riley Green Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2710 Jack Warner Pkwy, Tuscaloosa, AL

Riley Green THU, Sep 9, 2021 @ 7:00 PM Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, Tuscaloosa, AL

Community Development Institute Southeast Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Community Development Institute empowers people with the knowledge and skills necessary to proactively improve the physical and human resources of their communities, thereby increasing the quality...

Use of Force from the Street to the Courtroom Tuscaloosa, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 7601 Robert Cardinal Airport Rd, Tuscaloosa, AL

Register today at Blueshieldtactical.com Blueshieldtactical@gmail.com (817) 501-6087 This course has been designed for the average police officer to have a better understanding of the details...