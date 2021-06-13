Cancel
Provo, UT

Events on the Provo calendar

Provo Post
Provo Post
 7 days ago

(PROVO, UT) Provo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Provo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jFa9p_0aT3qXOV00

June 17-18 | WhyTry Level 1 Training Online

Provo, UT

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 5455 Heritage School Dr, Provo, UT

The WhyTry Level 1 training is designed to give the attendees a general overview of the program and introduce skills that facilitators need to begin using the curriculum. This training also...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gHjcm_0aT3qXOV00

Devotional: Lisa Valentine Clark, Comedian, Actor, and Host of "The Lisa Show"

Provo, UT

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 10:05 AM

Lisa Valentine Clark, Comedian, Actor, and Host of "The Lisa Show", will deliver the devotional address. Sister Clark's remarks will be broadcast live on BYUtv, BYUtv.org (and archived for...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7bpN_0aT3qXOV00

Small Boat Sailing Merit Badge and Kayaking Merit Badge Clinic - July 9 &10

Provo, UT

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 4400 West Center Street, Provo, UT 84601

Small Boat Sailing Merit Badge and Kayaking Merit Badge Clinic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZLIT_0aT3qXOV00

"A Great Work" With John Bytheway, Ganel-Lyn Condie, & Maclane Heward

Provo, UT

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: 220 Center Street, Provo, UT 84601

Join Onward Productions & friends Dan John Bytheway, Ganel-Lyn Condie, Maclane Heward, & host Kevin Clayson for a unforgettable morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhuMC_0aT3qXOV00

Story Trail

Provo, UT

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:59 PM

Address: 550 N University Ave, Provo, UT

A new story trail will be installed each week along one of Provo's walking trails. Each story will remain for 3 weeks before being removed.

Provo, UT
ABOUT

With Provo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

