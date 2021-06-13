Events on the Provo calendar

(PROVO, UT) Provo has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Provo:

June 17-18 | WhyTry Level 1 Training Online Provo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 04:59 PM

Address: 5455 Heritage School Dr, Provo, UT

The WhyTry Level 1 training is designed to give the attendees a general overview of the program and introduce skills that facilitators need to begin using the curriculum. This training also...

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 10:05 AM

Lisa Valentine Clark, Comedian, Actor, and Host of "The Lisa Show", will deliver the devotional address. Sister Clark's remarks will be broadcast live on BYUtv, BYUtv.org (and archived for...

Small Boat Sailing Merit Badge and Kayaking Merit Badge Clinic - July 9 &10 Provo, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 01:00 PM

Address: 4400 West Center Street, Provo, UT 84601

Small Boat Sailing Merit Badge and Kayaking Merit Badge Clinic

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 11:30 AM

Address: 220 Center Street, Provo, UT 84601

Join Onward Productions & friends Dan John Bytheway, Ganel-Lyn Condie, Maclane Heward, & host Kevin Clayson for a unforgettable morning.

Story Trail Provo, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:59 PM

Address: 550 N University Ave, Provo, UT

A new story trail will be installed each week along one of Provo's walking trails. Each story will remain for 3 weeks before being removed.