Manchester, NH

Manchester events coming up

Manchester Bulletin
 7 days ago

(MANCHESTER, NH) Live events are lining up on the Manchester calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manchester:

TOURFORLIFE feat. Rittz, Copywrite, Lingo, Duece Bug + more

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 61 Canal Street, Manchester, NH 03101

TOURFORLIFE- New Hampshire feat RITTZ, COPYWRITE, Lingo, Duece Bug, Illitant, Ty Hunt, Diastro, Spacey Jones + more 100% of proceeds to MHC

4-Hour Sensual Bachata Bootcamp

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 250 Commercial Street, #4019, Manchester, NH 03101

Sensual Bachata Bootcamp is a 4 hour intensive workshop. Participants will learn essential foundations and techniques.

Queen City Pride Festival

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 10 Arms Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Our annual Pride festival to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Manchester. A fun filled FREE day for everyone - all ages. Safe Space.

Raise Your Emotional & Spiritual Vibration with EFT Tapping

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1 City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101

ONLINE EVENT!! Shifting your energy to align with what you really want is easier than you might think!

Manchester NH Bridal Show

Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 700 Elm Street, Manchester , NH 03101

A New Hampshire Bridal Show you can't afford to miss! Let us help you plan your special wedding day! Visit with area vendors ready to answer

Manchester, NH
With Manchester Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

