Manchester events coming up

(MANCHESTER, NH) Live events are lining up on the Manchester calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Manchester:

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 61 Canal Street, Manchester, NH 03101

TOURFORLIFE- New Hampshire feat RITTZ, COPYWRITE, Lingo, Duece Bug, Illitant, Ty Hunt, Diastro, Spacey Jones + more 100% of proceeds to MHC

4-Hour Sensual Bachata Bootcamp Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 250 Commercial Street, #4019, Manchester, NH 03101

Sensual Bachata Bootcamp is a 4 hour intensive workshop. Participants will learn essential foundations and techniques.

Queen City Pride Festival Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 10 Arms Street, Manchester, NH 03101

Our annual Pride festival to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in Manchester. A fun filled FREE day for everyone - all ages. Safe Space.

Raise Your Emotional & Spiritual Vibration with EFT Tapping Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Address: 1 City Hall Plaza, Manchester, NH 03101

ONLINE EVENT!! Shifting your energy to align with what you really want is easier than you might think!

Manchester NH Bridal Show Manchester, NH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 700 Elm Street, Manchester , NH 03101

A New Hampshire Bridal Show you can't afford to miss! Let us help you plan your special wedding day! Visit with area vendors ready to answer