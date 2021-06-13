Cancel
Athens, GA

What’s up Athens: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Athens Times
 7 days ago

(ATHENS, GA) Live events are coming to Athens.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Athens area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xd9rb_0aT3qVd300

Hayride, Shehehe and Larry's Homework

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601

Triple rock summer bill with Hayride, Shehehe and Larry's Homework at Southern Brewing Company!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06egXt_0aT3qVd300

Drive - By Truckers

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 10:00 PM

Address: 285 West Washington St, Athens, GA 30601

Heathen Homecoming - Drive-By Truckers - David Lowery and the Georgia Crackers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43m105_0aT3qVd300

Segar Jazz Affair concert with Saxophonist Marcus Click - 6PM SHOW

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 College Avenue, Athens, GA 30601

Join us as smooth jazz concerts return to the The Rialto Club @ Hotel Indigo. 6pm Show with saxophonist Marcus Click!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPzPG_0aT3qVd300

Jameson Rodgers - Grew Up In The Country Tour

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 215 N. Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30601

Jameson Rodgers- November 18, 2021 All tickets for the previously scheduled date will be honored for the new show date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WP5z4_0aT3qVd300

Against Me!

Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 285 West Washington St, Athens, GA 30601

Against Me! with special guests Stef Chura and Shehehe- 40 Watt

Athens, GA
19
Followers
21
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Athens Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

