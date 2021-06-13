What’s up Athens: Local events calendar

(ATHENS, GA) Live events are coming to Athens.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Athens area:

Hayride, Shehehe and Larry's Homework Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 231 Collins Industrial Blvd, Athens, GA 30601

Triple rock summer bill with Hayride, Shehehe and Larry's Homework at Southern Brewing Company!

Drive - By Truckers Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 10:00 PM

Address: 285 West Washington St, Athens, GA 30601

Heathen Homecoming - Drive-By Truckers - David Lowery and the Georgia Crackers

Segar Jazz Affair concert with Saxophonist Marcus Click - 6PM SHOW Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 College Avenue, Athens, GA 30601

Join us as smooth jazz concerts return to the The Rialto Club @ Hotel Indigo. 6pm Show with saxophonist Marcus Click!

Jameson Rodgers - Grew Up In The Country Tour Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 11:00 PM

Address: 215 N. Lumpkin St, Athens, GA 30601

Jameson Rodgers- November 18, 2021 All tickets for the previously scheduled date will be honored for the new show date.

Against Me! Athens, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Address: 285 West Washington St, Athens, GA 30601

Against Me! with special guests Stef Chura and Shehehe- 40 Watt