Live events on the horizon in Newark

(NEWARK, DE) Newark has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newark:

Teen/Adult Bowling and Arcade Fun Day Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2900 Fashion Center Boulevard, Newark, DE 19702

Join us for teen/adult bowling and arcade fun at Main Event!

Barre & Yoga at the Brewery Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 674 Pencader Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Start your weekend off with barre and/or yoga at the brewery! Each class includes a beverage afterwards.

Summer Concert Series at Glasgow Park presents Universal Funk Order Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2275 Pulaski Highway, Newark, DE 19702

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a summer evening of local music.

Come Try the NEW Summer Bronze Collection @ Macys Christiana Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 Christiana Mall Road, Newark, DE 19702

Summer is Almost here. And Chanel wants your skin to have a safe summer!

Micro Wrestling Returns to Newark, DE! Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Let's get ready to rumble at the Halftime Sports Bar & Music Venue with the Micro Wrestling Federation!