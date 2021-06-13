Cancel
Newark, DE

Live events on the horizon in Newark

Posted by 
Newark Bulletin
 7 days ago

(NEWARK, DE) Newark has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Newark:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycJfK_0aT3qUkK00

Teen/Adult Bowling and Arcade Fun Day

Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 2900 Fashion Center Boulevard, Newark, DE 19702

Join us for teen/adult bowling and arcade fun at Main Event!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ax3cJ_0aT3qUkK00

Barre & Yoga at the Brewery

Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Address: 674 Pencader Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Start your weekend off with barre and/or yoga at the brewery! Each class includes a beverage afterwards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3feEQw_0aT3qUkK00

Summer Concert Series at Glasgow Park presents Universal Funk Order

Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 2275 Pulaski Highway, Newark, DE 19702

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy a summer evening of local music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2venuw_0aT3qUkK00

Come Try the NEW Summer Bronze Collection @ Macys Christiana

Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 501 Christiana Mall Road, Newark, DE 19702

Summer is Almost here. And Chanel wants your skin to have a safe summer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oDiBY_0aT3qUkK00

Micro Wrestling Returns to Newark, DE!

Newark, DE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Address: 618 Plaza Drive, Newark, DE 19702

Let's get ready to rumble at the Halftime Sports Bar & Music Venue with the Micro Wrestling Federation!

ABOUT

With Newark Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

