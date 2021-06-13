Cancel
Elgin, IL

Live events on the horizon in Elgin

Elgin Updates
Elgin Updates
 7 days ago

(ELGIN, IL) Elgin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Elgin:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6FxZ_0aT3qTrb00

Juneteenth Motorcade Parade & Festival

Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Parti event by Elgin Juneteenth Celebration on Dydd Sadwrn, Mehefin 19 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A0OKa_0aT3qTrb00

Concealed Carry Day 2 w/ Michael

Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Address: 780 S McLean Blvd, Elgin, IL

This is for Day 2 Registration Only. If you are Active or Retired Military you do not need to take Day 1. You must bring a valid ID or DD214 to the class with you. The Concealed Carry Weapons...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2Uoq_0aT3qTrb00

Elvis Party at the Owl

Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 214 E Chicago St # 1, Elgin, IL

ELVIS PARTY AT THE OWL Saturday June 19th John "Elvis" Lyons will be performing live. Details to follow Members & Guest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xJ3i_0aT3qTrb00

Matt Kopecky live at OR

Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 155 S Randall Rd, Elgin, IL

Join Old Republic Elgin as we highlight our favorite local musicians every week! Monday, June 21st @ 6pm Matt Kopecky Acoustic Matthew Kopecky is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mCtup_0aT3qTrb00

Songs to Reflect the News of the World

Elgin, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Address: 270 N Grove Ave, Elgin, IL

Enjoy music from the 1870s as part of the Gail Borden Public Library’s Community Read of "News of the World" by Paulette Jiles. Please register. Music played a part in the story of Captain...

