Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bethlehem, PA

Bethlehem calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Bethlehem News Flash
Bethlehem News Flash
 7 days ago

(BETHLEHEM, PA) Live events are coming to Bethlehem.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Bethlehem:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09sT8p_0aT3qSys00

Tacos and Tequila

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 9 West 4th Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Join us for Tacos and Tequila at our next Crown Her Queen event

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BFRuB_0aT3qSys00

Kelsea Ballerini

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: Musikfest, 711 E 1st St, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Gates: 6 p.m. | Show: 7 p.m. *Times subject to change

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mz7bb_0aT3qSys00

Wine & Shine Lehigh Valley

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Address: 2472 Black River Road, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Join us for this new Lehigh Valley Wine Trail passport event that partners our wineries with local distilleries for food & beverage pairings

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCdf4_0aT3qSys00

REVIVAL BOOTCAMP X COACH NAY

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Jun 06, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Jun 06, 02:30 PM

Address: 1210 East 4th Street, #2016, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Join my summer bootcamp and unleash the beast in you!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w3OqD_0aT3qSys00

Lehigh Valley's Largest Summer Bridal Show at Stabler Arena

Bethlehem, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jul 07, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jul 07, 06:00 PM

Address: 124 Goodman Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18015

Lehigh Valley's Largest Summer Bridal Show - Nearly 100 wedding professionals.

Learn More
Bethlehem News Flash

Bethlehem News Flash

Bethlehem, PA
10
Followers
20
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bethlehem News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Bethlehem, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Beverage#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Sun Jun#Tacos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Bethlehem, PAPosted by
Bethlehem News Flash

Trending lifestyle headlines in Bethlehem

(BETHLEHEM, PA) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Bethlehem area, click here.