Duluth events coming up

(DULUTH, MN) Live events are coming to Duluth.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Duluth:

First 2021 Lake Superior Mycological Society Foray! Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 3001 Woodland Ave, Duluth, MN

Join us as we venture back into the woods together to learn about the fungus among us! We will be meeting at the parking lot at the nature center then a 4 min hike to the hardwoods. We will be...

Duluth- DSAMN Summer Picnic Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 13404 MN-23, Duluth, MN

Join us with on Friday, June 25th at Chambers Grove Park for an evening picnic. Please register for the location you are attending only...

All Pints North 2021 Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth, MN 55802

Join the craft brewers of Minnesota in Duluth for your favorite summer beer fest!

Rockstars for the Registry Duluth JEEP Run Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 5000 Minnesota Avenue, Duluth, MN 55802

Join us for a JEEP run in the beautiful city of Duluth while raising funds for a great cause. Stay tuned for more information.

A Full Moon Capricorn Illumination Circle → Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:15 PM

Address: 411 West 1st Street, Duluth, MN 55802

ONLINE EVENT!! Illuminate your authentic self with Capricorn Full Moon!