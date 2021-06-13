Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duluth, MN

Duluth events coming up

Posted by 
Duluth Updates
Duluth Updates
 7 days ago

(DULUTH, MN) Live events are coming to Duluth.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Duluth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k8nzn_0aT3qR6900

First 2021 Lake Superior Mycological Society Foray!

Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 3001 Woodland Ave, Duluth, MN

Join us as we venture back into the woods together to learn about the fungus among us! We will be meeting at the parking lot at the nature center then a 4 min hike to the hardwoods. We will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CEon0_0aT3qR6900

Duluth- DSAMN Summer Picnic

Duluth, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Address: 13404 MN-23, Duluth, MN

Join us with on Friday, June 25th at Chambers Grove Park for an evening picnic. Please register for the location you are attending only...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34rOYp_0aT3qR6900

All Pints North 2021

Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Address: 350 Harbor Drive, Duluth, MN 55802

Join the craft brewers of Minnesota in Duluth for your favorite summer beer fest!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x9uWv_0aT3qR6900

Rockstars for the Registry Duluth JEEP Run

Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 5000 Minnesota Avenue, Duluth, MN 55802

Join us for a JEEP run in the beautiful city of Duluth while raising funds for a great cause. Stay tuned for more information.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vaDuU_0aT3qR6900

A Full Moon Capricorn Illumination Circle →

Duluth, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 06:15 PM

Address: 411 West 1st Street, Duluth, MN 55802

ONLINE EVENT!! Illuminate your authentic self with Capricorn Full Moon!

Learn More
Duluth Updates

Duluth Updates

Duluth, MN
10
Followers
21
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Duluth Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Duluth, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Min#Live Events#Sun Jun#Jeep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Duluth, MNPosted by
Duluth Updates

This is the cheapest gas in Duluth right now

(DULUTH, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Duluth area offering savings of $0.11 per gallon. Kwik Trip at 2715 W Michigan St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 1301 E 9Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Duluth, MNPosted by
Duluth Updates

Saturday has sun for Duluth — 3 ways to make the most of it

(DULUTH, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Duluth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Duluth, MNPosted by
Duluth Updates

Lifestyle wrap: Duluth

(DULUTH, MN) Check out this roundup of hyper-local lifestyle news in Duluth, from fashion updates to viral videos. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Duluth, MNPosted by
Duluth Updates

Top Duluth news stories

(DULUTH, MN) What’s going on in Duluth? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Duluth, MNPosted by
Duluth Updates

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Duluth

(DULUTH, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Duluth. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!