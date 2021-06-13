Cancel
Bellingham, WA

Bellingham events coming up

Bellingham Dispatch
Bellingham Dispatch
 7 days ago

(BELLINGHAM, WA) Bellingham has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bellingham:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fmNJh_0aT3qQDQ00

Intro to 3D Printing

Bellingham, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 1Bellis, Fair Parkway #618, Bellingham, WA

Learn 3D printing fundamentals and 3D print a Fidget Spinner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uuI53_0aT3qQDQ00

Whatcom Museum History Sunset Cruise

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Address: 355 Harris Avenue, ##104, Bellingham, WA 98225

The Whatcom Museum offers its popular summer history cruises along Bellingham Bay with San Juan Cruises.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VSRKM_0aT3qQDQ00

Basic Rider Course Bellingham June 11-13, 2021

Bellingham, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 01:00 PM

Basic Rider Course Bellingham June 11th - 13th, 2021 FRIDAY 6:00PM – 9:00PM CLASSROOM SATURDAY 7:30AM – 12:30PM RANGE SATURDAY 1:30PM – 5:00PM CLASSROOM SUNDAY 7:30AM – 12:30PM RANGE *Subsidized...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aunrI_0aT3qQDQ00

5CC Wrestling: INTERGALACTIC

Bellingham, WA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 09:30 PM

Address: 1125 North Forest Street, Bellingham, WA 98225

Celebrate the 2-Year Anniversary of 5CC Wrestling with INTERGALACTIC! Bring the family for some local, independent wrestling!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iOixs_0aT3qQDQ00

Deep Water Running - Pass Holders Only - BELLINGHAM, WA 2021

Bellingham, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 11:15 AM

Address: 1114 Potter St, Bellingham, WA

Description Deep Water Running – Registration only offering for Deep Water Running during COVID-19 limited use of the facility. Current Pass holders only allowed to Register for Deep Water...

