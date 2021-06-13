Rochester calendar: Events coming up

(ROCHESTER, MN) Live events are lining up on the Rochester calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Rochester:

Jim Gaffigan Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 AM

Address: 30 Civic Center Dr SE, Rochester, MN

Buy Jim Gaffigan tickets to see hilarious comedy live and in-person on Fri, Nov 12, 2021 7:30 pm at Mayo Civic Center Arena in Rochester, MN.

50 FOR 50% OFF!!! — MESTAD'S BRIDAL AND FORMALWEAR Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 02:00 PM

Address: 1171 6th St NW, Rochester, MN

Mestads is offering our first ever 50 for 50% off sale !!!!! June 5th-June 13 we will have 50 wedding dresses for 50% off! Once these gowns are gone they are gone, so schedule your appointment NOW...

Water Reclamation Plant Tours Rochester, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 301 37th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Come learn about how we clean your wastewater and protect the Zumbro River!

Laura Heine Collage Class Rochester, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1300 Salem Rd SW # 250, Rochester, MN

Join me in the all new Pine Needles Quilt & Sew classroom for a two-day Laura Heine Collage Class! Call Pine Needles Quilt & Sew in Rochester, MN at 507-226-8480 for registration, cost and supply...

Equity Level Set - Race and Racism Rochester, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Jun 06, 05:30 PM

Address: 2031 14th Street Northwest, Rochester, MN 55901

Knowledge building around shared language, definitions, and perceptions of equity and inclusion and their unique attributes and challenges.