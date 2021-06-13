Live events Panama City — what’s coming up

(PANAMA CITY, FL) Panama City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Panama City area:

"What the HAY!" Music Showcase Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 PM

Join us for "What The HAY!" Music Showcase at Hay Belly Farm (see, location below) on Saturday, July 17th from 2;00PM - 7:00PM. Come to play, come to listen. Bring a friend! Play your tunes...

Paint Night 850 Panama City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 08:00 PM

Address: 1123 Beck Avenue, Panama City, FL 32401

Step by step painting class at some of your favorite local 850 hangouts. Ticket cost covers all materials for the night!

CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT at No Name Lounge Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri May 05, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri May 05, 08:00 PM

Weekly Cornhole Tournament at No Name Lounge. We will be rotating between Blind Draw and BYOP. Live Music from 4pm- 7pm. TexKitchen serving up a $6 8 piece wings Special. Check our Facebook Group...

Panhandle Gator Club presents Pat Dooley author of Book of Lists Panama City, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1415 Lisenby Avenue, Panama City, FL 32401

Panhandle Gator Club presents Gator Insider Pat Dooley, author of Book of Lists August 7th 2021 Grace Presbyterian Church-Bell Hall. 1415 Li

Panama City Farmers Market Panama City, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jun 06, 11:00 AM

The Farmers Market in Historic Downtown Panama City. Weekly Market with local produce, meats, arts and crafts.