Abilene, TX

Live events on the horizon in Abilene

Abilene Dispatch
Abilene Dispatch
 7 days ago

(ABILENE, TX) Live events are lining up on the Abilene calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Abilene area:

Abilene StrEATs IV

Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 240 Cypress Street, Abilene, TX 79601

A UNIQUE, AL FRESCO CULINARY CELEBRATION. Join us for an evening of Beef and Bourbon where East meets West in downtown Abilene.

AUDIENCE APPRECIATION DAY

Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 11:00 AM

Address: 3802 Buffalo Gap Rd, Abilene, TX

We will have seven 5-minute presentations to celebrate our AUDIENCE APPRECIATION DAY from a variety of local entrepreneurs and trainers. There will be a mixture of information deemed valuable for...

7th Annual Fur, Fowl & Fin Wild Game Dinner

Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 Mesquite St, Abilene, TX

Join us for a wild game dinner, open bar, auction and raffle to benefit Cancer Services Network. The Shed will be catering a dinner that includes foul, fish and wild game. The raffle and auction...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Abilene, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Jun 06, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Jun 06, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Abilene, TX 79601

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

David Adam Byrnes Live at The Firehouse Bar & Grill in Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 10:00 AM

Address: 2074 Butternut St, Abilene, TX

David Adam Byrnes with Matt Austin Live at The Firehouse Bar & Grill in Abilene, TX on June 12, 2021.

Abilene Dispatch

Abilene Dispatch

Abilene, TX
ABOUT

With Abilene Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

