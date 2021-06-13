Cancel
Cumming, GA

Cumming calendar: What's coming up

Cumming Dispatch
 7 days ago

(CUMMING, GA) Cumming is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cumming area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dFcR_0aT3qIOq00

Book Walk

Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:59 PM

Address: 2820 Old Atlanta Rd, Cumming, GA

Visit the Sharon Forks Library to walk through the pages of Interrupting Chicken by David Ezra Stein.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJ2g5_0aT3qIOq00

Flag Retirement Ceremony

Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Address: 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA

Flag Retirement Ceremony is on Facebook. To connect with Flag Retirement Ceremony, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3edrlp_0aT3qIOq00

Fridays at The Farm Featuring The Riot

Cumming, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 7938 Ball Ground Road, Cumming, GA 30028

Fridays at the Farm Outdoor Concerts and Food Truck Presents The Riot June 18, 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROsR4_0aT3qIOq00

Sunday@Ascent

Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 6200 Dahlonega Hwy, Cumming, GA

Please join us for Sunday@Ascent at 10:30am on June 13th at Silver City Elementary School. This Sunday service will include teaching with our pastor, Mark Pfaller, and worship led by Andrew...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhPbO_0aT3qIOq00

Cumming/Suwanee/Johns Creek/Alpharetta/Milton - Basketball - Session 1 Clinic

Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 4670 Windermere Pkwy, Cumming, GA

Welcome to the i9 Sports Coed Basketball Skills CLINIC Program Details 5 Week Clinic- hosted on Saturdays, @ South Forsyth Middle School (2865 Old Atlanta Rd, 30041) Clinic is organized in groups...

Cumming, GA
With Cumming Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

