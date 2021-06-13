Cumming calendar: What's coming up

(CUMMING, GA) Cumming is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cumming area:

Book Walk Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 08:59 PM

Address: 2820 Old Atlanta Rd, Cumming, GA

Visit the Sharon Forks Library to walk through the pages of Interrupting Chicken by David Ezra Stein.

Flag Retirement Ceremony Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jun 06, 06:30 AM

Address: 210 Ingram Ave, Cumming, GA

Fridays at The Farm Featuring The Riot Cumming, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jun 06, 07:00 PM

Address: 7938 Ball Ground Road, Cumming, GA 30028

Fridays at the Farm Outdoor Concerts and Food Truck Presents The Riot June 18, 2021

Sunday@Ascent Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jun 06, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Jun 06, 09:00 AM

Address: 6200 Dahlonega Hwy, Cumming, GA

Please join us for Sunday@Ascent at 10:30am on June 13th at Silver City Elementary School. This Sunday service will include teaching with our pastor, Mark Pfaller, and worship led by Andrew...

Cumming/Suwanee/Johns Creek/Alpharetta/Milton - Basketball - Session 1 Clinic Cumming, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jun 06, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 04:59 PM

Address: 4670 Windermere Pkwy, Cumming, GA

Welcome to the i9 Sports Coed Basketball Skills CLINIC Program Details 5 Week Clinic- hosted on Saturdays, @ South Forsyth Middle School (2865 Old Atlanta Rd, 30041) Clinic is organized in groups...